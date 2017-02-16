Restaurants ask immigrant employees to skip work for ‘A Day Without Immigrants’ strike in the US

Several restaurants have planned how they would work without the employees. (Source: Thinkstock Images, Lizzie/Twitter) Several restaurants have planned how they would work without the employees. (Source: Thinkstock Images, Lizzie/Twitter)

Restaurants in the US are all set for ‘A Day Without Immigrants’ on February 16. As part of the plan, immigrants across Washington plan to skip work for the campaign to boycott Donald Trump’s immigration policies. Several restaurants have planned how they would work out without the employees that would be gone for the day. Meanwhile, other food joints are also ready to shut shops, if need be.

Spreading the word on social media and messaging apps, they have called it — “a day without immigrants” — and asked foreign-born people nationwide to not to go to work or go shopping to put forward the importance of their labor to the US economy.

Celebrity chef Jose Andres is shutting down “Oyamel” and his four other restaurants, Wusa9 reported. “This is a message of unity, really. I do believe we’re in a moment that we need inclusion more than ever,” Andres told Wusa9. Owner Andy Shallal has also been reported to close all six of his locations of “Busboys and Poets”. Other eating houses will also stay closed or work in a limited amount of hours.

Trump’s order to begin construction of a wall between the US and Mexico had made the relations between the two nations sour and laid the groundwork for new policies.

Mexican immigrant Alfredo Solis, who is the chef and owner of “Mezcalero and El Sol” said: “I have to support my team. Whatever their decision is, that’s going to be my decision,” he says. “If they’re not going to come to work, I will have to close my two locations.” At Bar Pilar, the entire kitchen staff will be participating in the protest, “which leaves just me,” chef Jesse Miller told Washingtonian.

The Blue Ribbon restaurant group has also called to close its seven restaurants. “There are times in life when money isn’t the most important thing,” Blue Ribbon partner Eric Bromberg told Eater New York.

