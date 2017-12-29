5 easy cocktail recipes to spice up your New Year party

Treat your guests to some amazing cocktails this holiday season. Treat your guests to some amazing cocktails this holiday season.

New Year celebrations have already started and with the weekend here, it’s only expected that you would want to spend time with your loved ones with good food, music and a glass of amazing cocktail in your hand. But good cocktails are kind of like a rarity these days and even though the Internet is flooded with recipes, it’s imperative to get your hands on the right one, lest you don’t want to disappoint your guests if you are hosting a house party.

We have assembled five cocktail recipes that are simple to prepare and will have your guests humming in no time.

Grant’s Espresso Martini with a scotch twist

Ingredients

50ml – Grant’s Family Reserve

1 Shot Espresso

25ml – Kahlua

Method

* Make an espresso and fill shaker with ice.

* Add all the ingredients and shake.

* Strain and garnish with coffee beans.

Rusty Nail

Ingredients

50ml – Grant’s Family Reserve

25ml – Drambuie

Lemon Twist or Orange Rind

Method

* Add ice to the glass.

* Add Grants whisky and Drambuie to the glass and stir.

* Garnish with a lemon twist or orange rind.

The Irish Mule by Chef Abhinav Sharma, Factory By Sutra

Ingredients

59ml – Irish whiskey

177ml – Ginger beer (or more)

Juice of half a lime (about 29ml)

Lime slices (optional, for garnish)

Mint sprig (optional, for garnish)

Ice

Method

* Fill a copper mug (or other glass) with ice.

* Pour in whiskey and lime juice, top with ginger beer.

* Stir to mix, garnish with lime slices and mint sprig.

Indian Spiced Mulled Wine by Chef Abhinav Sharma, Factory By Sutra

Ingredients

½ bottle – Red wine

1 – Cinnamon stick

2 – Star anise

2 – Cloves

1 – Orange, sliced

1 – Lemon, sliced

50g – Brown sugar

Method

* Place all of the ingredients into a saucepan and simmer gently for 6-8 minutes, without boiling.

* Alternatively, place the ingredients in your slow cooker and cook on low until warm (1-2 hours, depending on your slow cooker).

* To serve, pour the mulled wine into heatproof glasses.

Ballantine’s 12 Raspberry Collins

Ingredients:

50ml – Ballantine’s 12 Year Old

12.5ml – Raspberry purée

12.5ml – Lemon juice

12.5ml – Sugar syrup

5-6 – Fresh raspberries

Soda water

Ice, Lemon

Method

* Drop 3-4 fresh raspberries into a highball glass and lightly bruise with the back of a bar spoon.

* Add 50ml of Ballantine’s 12 Year Old, 12.5ml of lemon juice, 12.5ml of sugar syrup and 12.5ml of raspberry purée.

* Add ice and top with soda water.

* Stir mixture together to ensure that the liquid and fruit is evenly distributed.

* Garnish with two fresh raspberries and a lemon slice.

Go ahead and impress your guests and have a Happy Holiday!

