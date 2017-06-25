Eid al-Fitr 2017: 5 delectable mutton recipes to try this season

These Indian recipes are perfect for your Eid celebration. (Source: Thinkstock images) These Indian recipes are perfect for your Eid celebration. (Source: Thinkstock images)

Eid al-Fitr is the celebration of the culmination of the holy month of Ramadan. The month of Ramadan begins with looking at the crescent moon, and continuing the same practice, the Eid festivities also begin after the moon is sighted. Also known as Eid ul-Fitr or Ramadan-Id, it is celebrated by Muslims all over the world is also popularly known as ‘Meethi Eid’. The festival is celebrated over a holiday of three days and is additionally called Choti Eid, beginning on the day of Shawwal (tenth month of the Islamic date-book). And as no festival is complete without a delicious meal and after a month long of abstaining people celebrate it with full fanfare.

So, making this Eid little more special, beyond sweet dishes. Celebrate the festival with these mouthwatering mutton recipes that can be easily made at home.

Mutton Galouti Kebab

By Kasiviswanathan, Executive Chef of Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru

Ingredients:

1 kg – Mutton keema

4 tbsp – Unripe papaya paste

3 tbsp – Onion paste

2 tbsp – Ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp – Cardamom powder

1 tsp – Coriander powder

1 tsp – Chilli powder

2 tbsp – Chana (gram) powder

1/2 tsp – Garam masala powder

1/2 tsp – Mace (javitri) powder

3 tbsp – Oil

150 ml – Ghee

Salt as required

Method:

* Wash the mutton keema properly with water.

* Marinate the keema with the unripe papaya paste, onion paste, ginger-garlic paste, mace powder, garam masala powder, coriander powder, chilli powder, chana powder, cardamom powder, salt and keep it in the refrigerator for an hour.

* After an hour, take out the keema mix out of the refrigerator and make medium sized-tikkis out of the mixture.

* Heat oil in a pan and fry the tikkis on very low heat for 15-20 minutes on each side.

* Make sure the keema is cooked well on both sides and the kebab gets golden brown in colour.

* Once the kebabs are perfectly cooked, transfer them to a serving platter.

* Eat this Galouti kebab in the Lucknow style with the paratha along with mint chutney and raw papaya chutney.

Haleem with Lemon Grass

By Chef Ashish Rai, Head – Culinary, Barbeque Nation, Bengaluru

Ingredients:

500 g – Mutton (cut into small pieces)

1/2 cup – Broken wheat or Dalia

1 cup – Yoghurt

1 cup – Deep fried onions

6 cup – Mutton stock

2 tbsp – Lemongrass paste

1 tbsp – Ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp – Shah jeera

10 – Black pepper

1 tbsp – Split chana dal

1 tbsp – Split dhuli urad dal (without skin)

1 tbsp – Split dhuli moong dal (without skin)

5 – Green chilli (make it into a paste)

1 tsp – Garam masala powder

Salt as required

3 sprig – Mint leaves

2 tbsp – Coriander leaves (chopped)

1/4 cup – Ghee

4 – Lemon wedges (for garnishing)

Method:

* Soak the broken wheat in 2 cups of water for 3-4 hours.

* Soak all the dals separately in 2 cups of water for 3-4 hours.

* Drain the broken wheat and the dals.

* Marinate the mutton with yoghurt and salt in a bowl and set aside for 30 mins.

* Heat a little ghee and put the broken wheat and the dals in a deep non-stick pan, mix well and cook for a few minutes. Add a little water if required.

* Now, add the marinated mutton and mix well.

* Add green chilli paste, lemon grass paste, ginger-garlic paste, shahi jeera, black peppercorns, half of the deep-fried onions, garam masala powder and mutton stock and mix well.

* Add coriander leaves. Mix well, cover and cook for 40-45 minutes.

* Uncover and remove the cooked mutton cubes and mash it to a fine paste with a wooden muddler.

* Blend the rest of the mixture directly in the pan with the help of a hand blender, while it is still cooking.

* Stir well and add rest of the ghee and mix.

* Add the cooked mutton cubes and remaining fried onions and mix well.

* Serve hot garnished with fried onions and lemon wedges and a mint sprig.

Konkan Mutton Curry

By Chef Ashish Rai, Head – Culinary, Barbeque Nation, Bengaluru

Ingredients:

1 kg – Mutton (tender cut into medium pieces, retain the fat aside)

For Marination

Salt as required

2 tsp – Ginger-garlic paste

For Masala

1 cup – Coconut (fresh & scrapped)

1 – Medium size onion (sliced)

1 – Medium size tomato (chopped)

3 sprig – Coriander

10 – Green chilli (chopped)

10 cloves – Garlic chopped (crushed)

1 inch – Ginger (chopped)

2 inch – Cinnamon

6 – Cardamom

5 – Clove

2 – Star anise

1 tsp – Cumin seeds

1 cup – Water

For the curry

30 ml – Sunflower oil

Mutton fat

1 – Medium size onion (chopped)

1/2 tsp – Turmeric powder

Salt as required

Method:

* Wash the mutton pieces properly with water. Apply salt and ginger-garlic paste and keep it aside for minimum 1 hour.

* In a nonstick pan roast all the whole masala’s and keep aside.

* In the same pan roast the coconut till light brown adding green chilli and onion into it.

* In a food processor place the roasted coconut mixture, roasted whole masala and water and grind it to a fine paste.

* In a deep pan heat oil and fry the mutton fat, allow the fat to release the oil.

* Now fry the chopped onions, till light brown. Then add the ground masala paste cook till the raw flavour is gone.

* Add the marinated mutton pieces, salt and cook till the meat is cooked well. Serve with roti, rice or hot dosa.

Mutton Saoji

By Chef Ashish Rai, Head – Culinary, Barbeque Nation, Bengaluru

Ingredients:

1 kg – Mutton (cut into small cubes)

2 – Medium size onion (sliced)

2 tbsp – Ginger-garlic paste

1/2 cup – Dry coconut (sliced)

3 – Black cardamom

3 – Green cardamom

4 – Clove

10 – Black pepper

1 inch – Cinnamon

4 – Bay leaves

8 – Dried red chilli

2 tbsp – Coriander seeds

1 tbsp – Poppy seeds

1 tbsp – Dagadphool (black stone flower)

1 tsp – Shah jeera

3 tbsp – Oil

Salt as required

Method:

* Heat the oil in a pressure cooker.

* Once heated added the onion and sauté till they turn golden brown.

* Remove from heat and drain the excess oil, and grind the onion to a fine paste adding a little water.

* Now in same oil saute black pepper, dried red chillies, dagadphool, black cardamoms, green cardamoms, shah jeera, coriander seeds, cloves, cinnamon, bay leaves, poppy seeds and dry coconut. Grind to a fine paste using water.

* Add little oil and heat and add the mutton pieces in it. Sauté them on high flame till pieces get light brown.

* Then add ginger-garlic paste, onion and ground masala mix well with the mutton pieces. Cook for 5 mins on medium flame.

* Add salt as per taste and add 3 cups water and mix well.

* Boil the gravy and then cover the cooker with the lid. Cook this mutton in the pressure cooker for three whistles. Serve this with bread or roti.

(Chef’s tip: Boil the mutton pieces in salt water and then mix the required spices will reduce cooking time.)

