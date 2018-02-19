VIDEO: Yasmin Karachiwala adds a bit of fun to this Pilates workout

Yasmin Karachiwala practises Pilates on a roller in her latest video. (Source: yasminkarachiwala/Instagram) Yasmin Karachiwala practises Pilates on a roller in her latest video. (Source: yasminkarachiwala/Instagram)

While many of us find Pilates challenging, fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shows us that it can be fun too. Karachiwala, who is responsible for the fitness of some of the biggest names in Bollywood like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, came out with another Pilates workout video recently.

While the trainer’s previous lessons have been on using a reformer for a Pilates workout, this time she came out with a new and easy equipment, a roller. Karachiwala does not practise the stationary body positions of Pilates this time, but shows us how to do Pilates on the move.

In the video, Karachiwala is seen using a roller for her workout. In what she calls movement on a roller (Motr) work up, she is seen manoeuvring a roller that is a versatile and portable piece of equipment. Check out the videos here.

This Pilates workout has the following benefits:

* A roller is good for agility training. It adds fun to the strengthening that Pilates help out with.

* Working out on a roller is good for balance and control of the body.

* Besides providing a platform for stretches and exercises, it helps in core strengthening, abdominal workouts and leg toning.

* One can do both lower body and upper body work-ups as the foam roller gives support in many body positions.

* They are lightweight and inexpensive and can be easily used at home.

* Rollers can be used for stretching, self-massage, body support and stability workouts.

