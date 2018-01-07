Yasmin Karachiwala curates Pilates festival in Pune

The fest, curated by Yasmin Karachiwala will begin on January 25 at the Atmantan Wellness Centre, Pune. The fest, curated by Yasmin Karachiwala will begin on January 25 at the Atmantan Wellness Centre, Pune.

Celebrity fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala will be curating a four-day Pilates festival which will give new perspectives, wisdom and a fresh appreciation of the physical fitness system.

The fest, which will begin on January 25 at the Atmantan Wellness Centre here, will bring together Pilates trainers like Portia Paige, Ann Toran, Errol Toran, Valentin and Bijay Anand. “We have created a perfect daily schedule that offers a plethora of sessions all day long, interspersed perfectly with learning sessions by our Master Trainers,” Karachiwala said in a statement. During the course of four days, the instructors will share their knowledge and insights gained over the years. They will also introduce new forms of Pilates.

Karachiwala, who has trained the likes of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, had earlier said that she hates the word “diet”. “I don’t like the word diet. I think we all are smart and making smart food choices is a lifestyle change. I only educate my clients on which food is good and we all know that fried, sweet and alcohol is bad so we should avoid them,” she had told IANS.

