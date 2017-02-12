How world’s heaviest people fared after weight loss surgery

World’s heaviest woman Eman Ahmed at Saifee Hospital in South Mumbai. (Source: File Photo) World’s heaviest woman Eman Ahmed at Saifee Hospital in South Mumbai. (Source: File Photo)

As 36-year old Egyptian woman Eman Ahmed, who is believed to be the heaviest women in the world, arrived in Mumbai to undergo a weight reduction programme, we took a look at how some of the world’s heaviest individuals fared post weight reduction programme.

ALSO READ | Switching to brown rice may help shed weight

In November 2016, a 32-year-old Mexican Juan Pedro, who weighed nearly 500 kgs, after spending six years confined to his bed, was dubbed as the ‘World’s heaviest man’.

ALSO READ | Exercise may not help you lose weight

According to doctors treating him, Pedro, who suffers from Type 2 diabetes, thyroid problems, hypertension and liquid in his lungs, will need at least six months of treatment to stabilise his body before gastric bypass surgery can be undertaken.

Obesity — a disorder involving excessive body fat — is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, metabolic diseases like diabetes, all which increases the risk of mortality.

See what else is making news in lifestyle, here

According to WHO, nearly 13 per cent of the world’s adult population (11 per cent of men and 15 per cent of women) were obese in 2014.

Earlier this month, a 44-year-old woman from California, who weighed nearly 300 kgs, underwent weight loss surgery and shed 86 kgs.

Erica Wall, who was overweight as a child, had her stomach stapled when she was only 16 years old.

Five years later, she gained weight so rapidly that her staple line burst and her weight continued to spiral out of control.

A 310 kgs father of three from the US, who turned to food after being sexually abused in childhood, lost 100 kgs in a year with the help of surgery.

Thirty-six year old Doug Armstrong’s gastric bypass surgery was a success. Post the surgery, he started going to gym, where he did cardio and lifted weights and began shedding a lot.

In another case, a 172 kg woman crowdfunded money to undergo weight-loss surgery.

Kami Perritt, lost 37 kgs post the surgery last year and aims to weigh 90 kgs by the end of 2017.

Eman Ahmed suffered a stroke which left her bedridden and has since then not been able to leave home for the past 25 years, which triggered a series of ailments including diabetes, high blood pressure.

She will undergo a series of weight loss treatments under bariatric surgeon Muffazal Lakdawala and his team at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai over the next few months.