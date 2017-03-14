Workout and strengthen your body with these simple treadmill exercises

Best ways to workout! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Best ways to workout! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

There are a lot of treadmill exercises one can do. These moves will not only strengthen your entire body but will also get your heart rate shooting up to burn calories, says an expert.

Pankaj Arora, Managing Director at Technogym, has suggested a few workouts that could be tried on the treadmill:

* Walking lunges: Performing them on a treadmill removes the obstacles so that you can focus on the move and get the most from every leg-burning lunge.

* Side shuffles: Side shuffles work both your inner and outer thighs, while also toning you calves and doubling as a cardio exercise.

* Walking plank: This variation works the front of your shoulders like no other, while forcing your stabilizers to work harder than ever.

* Reverse mountain climbers: While a traditional mountain climber will work your entire body, this variation places more emphasis on kicking your legs back, as opposed to driving your knees in. That’s good news if you’re trying to sculpt your backside.

* Crab walk: You probably haven’t done a crab walk since grade school gym, but it’s still a great exercise. Do it on a treadmill, and it will work your hamstrings, glutes, triceps, and core like crazy.

* Treadmill push: Pushing a weighted sled is a seriously challenging exercise. By turning off your treadmill and running forward on it, you can mimic that motion.

But not all treadmill belts can move when the treadmill is turned off. So if you have trouble moving the belt, stop trying and move on to a different exercise.

