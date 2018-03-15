WATCH: Yasmin Karachiwala’s ‘Double Leg Kick’ will definitely inspire you to take up pilates

Yasmin Karachiwala shows an easy way to do the Double Leg Kick. (Designed By: Rajan Sharma) Yasmin Karachiwala shows an easy way to do the Double Leg Kick. (Designed By: Rajan Sharma)

From increasing flexibility to toning the muscles, there are uncountable reasons to include pilates in your daily fitness regime. Though the difficulty level of pilates exercise can be intimidating for some, fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala shows an easy way to get you started.

With her fitness series, March Matness, the celebrity trainer has come out with videos showing the correct posture of workouts, the most effective ways to practise these exercises and muscle targeted workouts. In a recent video posted on her Instagram account, Karachiwala showed how to do the ‘ Double Leg Kick’, which works up the muscles at the back of the thighs, the hamstrings.

The Double Leg Kick focuses on pelvic stability, core control and coordination. It also strengthens the back extensors and glutes and stretches anterior shoulders, chest and squads.

Here’s how you should go about it:

* Clasp your hands together behind your back and position your elbows down on the floor.

* Take three pulses as you pull your abs away from the floor, bend your knees and push your heels towards your glutes.

* On an inhale, extend your arms behind you and lift your head, chest and legs off the mat while maintaining the stability of your pelvis.

* Don’t overextend your neck and make sure it is in line with your spine.

Check out the video here.

Karachiwala has shown how to do other workouts in the past as well. Single Leg Kick is a crucial exercise as it can also help you build up stamina, keep the shoulders stable and work up the abdominal muscles.

Pilates can be fun too and Karachiwala shows how to include the rollers in your workout.

Inspired to take up pilates yet? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

