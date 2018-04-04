WATCH: Yasmin Karachiwala shows how to tone thighs and reduce back pain

Yasmin Karachiwala shows how to do a hamstring stretch. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Yasmin Karachiwala shows how to do a hamstring stretch. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

Looking to tone your thighs? Try the Hamstring stretch! Not only does it help to get rid of the saddlebags but also helps reduce back pain and can be made a crucial part of your workout regime.

Hamstring is a single large muscle behind the thigh joining the two very important joints– the hip and the knee. If you are prone to pain in your lower back, then inflexible hamstrings may be the cause. Tight hamstrings restrict the motion range of the pelvis and the bottom lumbar spine tries to compensate for that. This puts an increased stress on the lower back, resulting in more frequent episodes of back pain.

Yasmin Karachiwala, who is a celebrity fitness trainer and works with beauties like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif shows how to efficiently do a Hamstring stretch. The Pilates expert shared some tips regarding the same on her Instagram account.

* While extending the leg up towards the ceiling, think of positioning the knee where it is. Do it few times.

* Push into your hip on the floor to elongate the hamstring rather than just locking the knee to straighten it.

* The pulses not only help with the stretch of the hamstring but also help with creating flexibility at the hips.

* Start by pointing the foot. Flex only when you feel you need that extra length and stretch.

Karachiwala cautions against certain errors one is likely to make and injure oneself.

* Do not arch your back trying to bring the leg closer. Maintain neutral spine.

* Bend the other knee to start with and then extend it as you get comfortable with the stretch.

