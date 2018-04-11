WATCH: Yasmin Karachiwala shows an easy way to tone glute muscles

Yasmin Karachiwala shows a great way to get a toned posterior. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Yasmin Karachiwala shows a great way to get a toned posterior. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

If you have a desk job and don’t exercise much, then chances are, you have really tight glute muscles. This can sometimes lead to a weak lower back and hamstrings, poor balance, knee injuries and nerve pain in your leg. Stretching and strengthening these muscles could help you walk and run more efficiently and give you a toned posterior.

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently shared a video on her Instagram page showing us an easy way to stretch the glute muscles. She captioned the post saying, “Glutes consists of three muscles, which includes one of the biggest muscles in the body. Lot of major connecting tissues and nerves pass below this connecting the lower back and legs. When glutes get too tight, these muscles pinch nerves and cause discomfort. Hence it is very important for us to stretch it properly after every workout”

Watch the video here:

Karachiwala also explained the use of glute stretches, it “is used to mobilize the hip joint and stretch the hip muscles, like the glutes and piriformis. Since tight hips can cause back stiffness, this stretch can also be used to prevent and relieve back pain”.

She doled out a few tips on the same:

* While doing the stretch, one has to push and pull in opposite directions — “Pull in from behind the thigh and push out the knee to get the maximum stretch”.

*Secondly, she recommended keeping the back lengthened and not arch.

Last week, the fitness trainer shared a video of the Clam workout, which is also an effective workout for the glutes.

The Clam exercise helps with hip stabilization, balance and power. Strong medial glutes guide you through every step, stabilizing you, propelling you, and protecting your knees and lower back from unnecessary strain by taking on much of the workload involved in lower body movement. That includes any side-to-side action that you might take in an agility workout.

What do you think?

