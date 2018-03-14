WATCH: Yasmin Karachiwala shows an easy way to start out with pilates

Yasmin Karachiwala’s Single Leg Kick looks like a fun and easy workout. (Source: yasminkarachiwala/ Instagram) Yasmin Karachiwala’s Single Leg Kick looks like a fun and easy workout. (Source: yasminkarachiwala/ Instagram)

If you’re new to pilates and want to try out an easy workout to start off with, then Yasmin Karachiwala has a great solution for you. In a video posted on her Instagram account, the fitness trainer shows how one can work on the hamstrings, which are the muscles at the back of the thighs, with the ‘Single Leg Kick’.

The hamstrings are used in everyday activities like walking and running and are responsible for extending the hip and flexing the knee. It is also beneficial for pelvic stability, core control, coordination and flow. Hence, the Single Leg Kick is a crucial exercise as it can also help you build up stamina, keep the shoulders stable and work up the abdominal muscles.

Karachiwala lists out some tips on how to get the right posture for the workout.

* Keep the pelvis stable on the ground.

* Engage the abdominal muscles, slide the shoulders down the back and keep the collarbones wide and straight.

* Pulse the leg back towards the glutes while exhaling twice. On the first exhale, flex the foot and on the second, point it.

* On an inhale point, lengthen the leg back on the floor.

With the growing sedentary lifestyle, incorrect posture, shoulder pain and stiffness have become commonplace. To correct all these signs and improve posture, scapular mobility is a beneficial workout. Karachiwala shows the right way to do it.

The Corkscrew is a Pilates exercise that can be done on a mat and requires a lot of effort. It’s better to start the work-up with some preparation so that can slowly build up to doing the Corkscrew properly and without any danger to yourself.

