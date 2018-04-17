WATCH: Get rid of double chin and wrinkles with Yasmin Karachiwala’s simple facial exercises

Yasmin Karachiwala shows an easy way to get rid of double chin and fine lines. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Yasmin Karachiwala shows an easy way to get rid of double chin and fine lines. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Eating well, exercising regularly and leading a healthy lifestyle in general help in keeping fine lines in check, but facial exercises too play a major role in preventing premature wrinkles. Recently, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who is behind the toned bodies of celebs like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, posted a video on Instagram showing easy exercises on how to get rid of a double chin and a wrinkle-free face.

She captioned the video explaining the advantages of facial exercises, “Don’t we all wish our face had the ability to do Pilates or gym to get them toned as well? While you start using various creams to reduce lines, you must also start performing facial exercises. Facial exercises are known to be effective in reducing wrinkles and prevent the formation of new fine lines”.

Named as Smile Smoother, the exercise helps in “reducing and preventing lines between the nose and lips. It also lifts the cheek, chin and neck area”. She further mentioned a step-by-step procedure on how to do the exercises:

*For reducing fine lines

Cover the teeth with the lips to make an ‘O’ shape with the mouth. While keeping the teeth hidden, smile widely. Repeat this 2 times in sets of 6.

*For getting rid of double chin

Keeping the shape of the smile, place an index finger on the chin. Start to move the jaw up and down as you look up tilting the head back as much as you can and return to centre. Relax and repeat twice.

Watch the video here:

