WATCH: Yasmin Karachiwala doing the Side Bend is all the motivation you need for a sweatout session

Yasmin Karachiwala shows how to do a Side Bend. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Yasmin Karachiwala shows how to do a Side Bend. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Celebrity fitness trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala, who works with Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, is coming to a close with her ‘March Matness’ fitness series. During the month-long program, Karachiwala has been posting videos of various Pilates forms, giving us lessons on how to do them effectively.

The latest in the line is the side bend, which is an advanced level Pilates workout. Considered as one of the most challenging exercises, the Side Bend can often take some time to perfect. It requires full body control and focuses on strengthing the side body and shoulders.

The Pilates instructor shared some tips to get you started:

* Start in a seated position with your feet crossed. The foot on the top should be facing the front, the sole should be on the floor and the knee should be kept bent.

* The movement starts on an inhale, as you lift your pelvis up and balance with the help of the hand on the ground. Straighten your legs and maintain balance on your hand and the soles of your feet.

* Lift your hand overhead to stretch your obliques, and turn your head to look at the hand on the floor, to take the pressure off your neck.

* Exhale and control the movement back down, bringing the arm out to the side, and keeping your gaze on your hand.

Watch the video of the workout here.

Earlier, Karachiwala had shown us how to do a Jack Knife. Like most Pilates exercises, it also focuses on building strength in your abdominal muscles and the muscles of the back and shoulders.

If you’re looking for a workout that gives your spine a nice stretch, builds core strength and challenges your balance, trying the roll-over will be quite effective. The roll-over is all about exercising control and helps one to articulate the spine and stabilise the shoulders.

