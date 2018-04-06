WATCH: Yasmin Karachiwala shows the correct way of doing squats

Yasmin Karachiwala gives us lessons on how to do squats. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Yasmin Karachiwala gives us lessons on how to do squats. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

You might be working out regularly but the results are seemingly disappointing. Moving incorrectly or working out wrongly may be one of the reasons for it. Besides making the workout ineffective, incorrect posture may cause injuries as well. Which is why, the right form is the foundation of every exercise. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who works with Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, recently posted a video on her Instagram account showing us the correct way to do squats.

The trainer says that the most common myth about squats is that they are just a lower body or leg workout. However, they are actually a full body workout. Maintaining a stable posture of upper body is just as important as aligned mobility of the legs at the hips and knees.

Squats work on the hamstrings, lower back, glutes, quadriceps, Achilles stretch, hip flexors and knee flexion and extension, upper back muscles, transverse abdominals and all the small muscles all over the body.

The Pilates expert also shared some tips regarding the same.

* Position yourself by aligning heels of the feet, hip-width apart and slightly turned out from the toes.

* Maintain the extension of the back by lifting up and opening the chest. Keep the hands behind the head and open the elbows wide. Do not round your shoulders and back as it will affect the lower back.

* Squeeze your abdominals as you send your hip back in opposition to the chest, maintaining the length throughout.

* Make sure knees are bending in line with your toes. They shouldn’t collapse inside or out and also shouldn’t go beyond the toes.

* A full squat goes beyond the parallel thighs to the floor. It is most effective and also avoids most common injuries at the knees and lower back.

* As you come up, press from the heel and start activating glutes and hamstrings. Once up, squeeze your glutes to open up the hips in the front without collapsing at the lower back.

Watch the video here.

Here are some other workouts by the trainer that you can try out.

Motivated to work out yet? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd