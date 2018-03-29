WATCH: Yasmin Karachiwala raises the Pilates bar higher with the challenging CRAB workout

Yasmin Karachiwala shows how to do the Crab workout. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Yasmin Karachiwala shows how to do the Crab workout. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Pilates is challenging but it is definitely worth the pain for an envy-inspiring toned body and various health and posture advantages that are likely to benefit you in the long run. Perhaps that is why Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif make it a daily practice.

If you’re already a pro at it and want to raise the bar a little higher, then celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has some tips up her sleeve. The trainer, who has been regularly posting fitness videos on her Instagram account in a series called March Matness, came out with an advanced level workout recently. Called the Crab, it is a strenuous workout that engages the muscles in the head, neck and shoulders.

However, one needs to perfect the Seal position before moving on to the Crab. Seal is similar to the rolling Ball workout and includes external hip rotation and shoulder stability. Crab, on the other hand, focuses on spinal mobility, lumbopelvic stability and head, neck and shoulder stability.

Karachiwala also shared some tips regarding the same.

* To get into the Seal position, hold your ankles from the inside and press your legs into your hands.

* Tap your feet together twice, then inhale and roll back, tap your feet twice at the top, as you exhale and roll up.

* Crab is a complex, advanced exercise which should not be done without professional supervision. If done incorrectly, it can cause cervical injuries. Make sure you can do the seal and roll over successfully before you try the crab.

Karachiwala shared some other challenging workouts before. One of them is the Boomerang, which works on strengthening the core and hip flexors. It focuses on the shoulder, back and hamstring strength, and flexibility. It also improves your control, coordination and balance.

Karachiwala also showed how to do the Teaser, which is a Pilates workout, and in her words ”is a full body challenge that requires a lot of core strength, flexibility, control and balance.”

