WATCH: Yasmin Karachiwala takes the Pilates challenge a notch higher with this exercise

Yasmin Karachiwala does a ‘Teaser’ workout in her recent Pilates video. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Yasmin Karachiwala does a ‘Teaser’ workout in her recent Pilates video. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Need a challenging Pilates workout to really sweat it out? Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who has trained Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, shows us how to master one of the most strenuous workouts in Pilates. The trainer has been regularly posting videos of exercise positions on her Instagram page, as part of the March Matness series, where she shows the effective ways to make optimal use of the workout.

In a recent video posted by Karachiwala, she showed how to do the Teaser, which is a Pilates workout, and in her words ”is a full body challenge that requires a lot of core strength, flexibility, control and balance.”

Watch the video here.

Karachiwala also shared some tips regarding the same.

* Before moving on to the Teaser, one should be well-versed in the Roll Up, single leg stretch, double leg stretch, double straight leg stretch and the Hundreds, that the trainer has shown how to do earlier.

* For the workout, get into a supine position and use the core to lift the arms and legs simultaneously to roll up into a teaser position.

* Lower yourself to the floor while maintaining control and try to articulate the spine.

If you’re just starting out with Pilates, then you must have realised the importance of having a good posture and form to do certain exercises by now. The ‘Saw’ is one such stretch that works on the back and the hamstrings (the muscles at the back of your thighs). It strengthens the spinal muscles, gives the hips and hamstrings a work up and exercises the deep abdominal muscles as well.

The Corkscrew is a Pilates exercise that can be done on a mat and requires a lot of effort. It’s better to start the workout with some preparation so that you can slowly build up to it.

Motivated to workout yet?

