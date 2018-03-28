WATCH: Yasmin Karachiwala shows how to do advanced level Pilates with the Boomerang

Yasmin Karachiwala shows how to ace a Boomerang position. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Yasmin Karachiwala shows how to ace a Boomerang position. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

With the fast-paced lifestyle, it becomes increasingly difficult to keep on top of the fitness game. Yasmin Karachiwala, who is a celebrity fitness trainer has been giving us morning motivation goals to get out of our comfort zone and push our boundaries. In a series called March Matness, the Pilates trainer has been posting fitness videos on her Instagram account and showing us how to workout efficiently.

The most recent one is the Boomerang, a dynamic exercise which combines workouts like the Roll Over, Teaser, Rolling Like a Ball and Spine Stretch to make a full body workout.

The Boomerang works on strengthening the core and hip flexors. It focuses on the shoulder, back and hamstring strength, and flexibility. It also improves your control, coordination and balance.

Karachiwala also shared some tips regarding the same.

* The shape of a Boomerang should be maintained from the time the legs begin lifting off for the roll up, until the stretch forward.

* The breathing of this exercise is complex and should be done with supervision. It’s best to ace the Rollover, Teaser, Spine Stretch before trying this.

* This is usually done towards the end of a workout when your body is warmed up and ready to be challenged!

Watch the video here.

Prior to this, the trainer had shown how to do the shoulder bridge, a strenuous workout that involves your abdominal and hamstring muscles. It helps in improving shoulder stabilisation, developing the ability to extend the spine, stretching and releasing tension from the front of the spine and challenging pelvic stability.

Like most Pilates exercises, the Jack Knife also focuses on building strength in your abdominal muscles and the muscles of the back and shoulders.

Motivated to work out yet? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd