WATCH: Work on your abdominal and hamstring muscles with Yasmin Karachiwala

Yasmin Karachiwala performs a ‘Saw’ workout. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Yasmin Karachiwala performs a ‘Saw’ workout. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

If you’re just starting out with Pilates, then you must have realised the importance of having a good posture and form to do certain exercises by now. The ‘Saw’ is one such stretch that works on the back and the hamstrings (the muscles at the back of your thighs). It strengthens the spinal muscles, gives the hips and hamstrings a work up and exercises the deep abdominal muscles as well.

This Pilates workout focuses on oppositional stretch, where the chest and upper back are pulled by the arms moving in opposite directions. Yasmin Karachiwala, who is the trainer behind the fitness of Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, recently shared a new video on her Instagram account, showing how one can do a Saw workout.

Check out the video here.

The Saw is an intricate workout that involves spinal rotation and to ease into it, the trainer advises starting out with the Spine Twist. She also shared some tips regarding the same.

* Keep your sit bones firmly seated on the ground.

* Don’t turn your head further than the spine.

* Keep your chest open and your shoulders wide.

In a series called March Matness, the trainer has been posting her Pilates videos regularly. Here, are some of the other workouts you can try out.

The Double Leg Kick focuses on pelvic stability, core control and coordination. It also strengthens the back extensors and glutes and stretches anterior shoulders, chest and squads.

A strenuous workout that involves your abdominal and hamstring muscles, shoulder bridge helps in improving shoulder stabilisation, developing the ability to extend the spine, stretching and releasing tension from the front of the spine and challenging pelvic stability. It also gives a nice stretch to the abdominals and the hip flexors.

Would you try out this workout? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd