VIDEO: Vidyut Jammwal’s fitness regime includes Kalaripayattu, and you’ll want to do it too

If you think that actors indulge in martial arts just for action films, then you are highly mistaken. Just like yoga, there are many Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities who prefer traditional martial art techniques to get fit. We all know of Akshay Kumar, but actor Vidyut Jammwal has taken up a martial artform that finds its origin much closer home, and he’s been giving us all fitness goals.

The Commando actor is known for his great looks and stunning physic and he attributes everything to the ancient art of Kalaripayattu. Yes, Indian martial art form in which the star has been trained since an early age. And while others like to sweat it out in a gym using heavy machines, he has a knack for doing things differently. And most importantly, he does NOT diet! The macho star highlights that dieting isn’t the way to being fitter but stresses that sheer dedication towards working out leads to fitness.

He recently shared a video of his fitness regime with a steel rod — that is nothing but some cool ninja act!

#kalaripayattu-I have been taught to stand up for what I believe in,even if it means standing alone..#warriorblood pic.twitter.com/JOWho5z38f — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) April 23, 2017

Impressive, right?

If you are wondering why Jammwal associated it with warrior blood, it is because Kalaripayattu means practising the arts of the battlefield. While Kalari means battlefield, it is sometimes in short also called as Kalari.

And this type of ancient artform has many benefits apart from just gaining a toned body and muscle strength. It is believed that along with increasing flexibility, it helps in improving your body’s immunity levels, as well as concentration, and even patience due to the rigorous techniques. With great dedication to master the art, it is said that Kalaripayattu also teaches one to be extremely self-disciplined and increases the level of endurance.

Here are some other regimes of the star in action

When your gym partner ties you and takes you for a walk..#salvadordali pic.twitter.com/u9wp36QO26 — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) April 18, 2017

And we must say he has an awesome training partner

When Your partner insist on training with you… #salvadordali pic.twitter.com/ChCxY1jXht — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) April 17, 2017

