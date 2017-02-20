Fitness goals: Shilpa Shetty’s warm-up routine is the secret to perfect body

Before you hit the gym or start a rigorous exercise routine, it is extremely important to warm-up.(Source: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/ Youtube) Before you hit the gym or start a rigorous exercise routine, it is extremely important to warm-up.(Source: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/ Youtube)

When it comes to fitness, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is certainly one of the first names that comes to our mind. The doting mother of one has certainly maintained her shape and style over the years and shown everyone how to stay fit.

The 41-year-old actor, a Yoga enthusiast, does not believe in the concept of dieting and argues that eating healthy in correct proportions is the secret for a better and fitter life. She also vouches for desi food and even proudly boast that she includes ghee in her regular diet. So, how exactly does this Bollywood diva achieve this? Sharing her fitness tips and work-out regimes, the Bazigaar actor shows us how to do it right.

But before you hit the gym or start a rigorous exercise routine, it is extremely important to warm-up. So, to start any fitness regime learn these simple and basic warm-up exercises from the Bollywood fitness queen and achieve your fitness goals.

Watch video here

These basic stretching exercises of the hands, neck, legs and hips will allow you to make your workout more effective and also prevent injury. Everyone aspires towards becoming fitter and leaner and needs some motivation to do so. But it’s important to get things right.

Importance of warm-up exercises

People may often underestimate the importance of warming up but warm-up exercises gently prepare the body for rigorous activities by gradually increasing the heart rate and circulation. This also loosens the joints and increase blood flow to the muscles. Stretching the muscles prepares them for physical activity and prevents injuries and improving the strength of tissues. The warm-up is essential as it to prepare one mentally.

