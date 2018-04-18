WATCH: Sushmita Sen boxes her way to a fit and fab form

Sushmita Sen raises the bar higher with her boxing workout. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Sushmita Sen raises the bar higher with her boxing workout. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

When it comes to fitness, Sushmita Sen is on top of her game. From taking up challenging workouts like the knuckle push-up or incorporating the strenuous gymnastic rings in her exercise regime, the actor knows how to keep raising the fitness bar higher. And while we were still fawning over her skillful gymnastic ring push-ups, the actor shared another video of herself training with a punching bag this time.

Throwing punches and kicks at the bag is counted as a micro workout, seeing all the muscles that it engages. If you need reasons to work out on one then take a look at the benefits it provide.

* A punching bag workout is very similar to an aerobics exercise, where one has to change the body position continuously while moving around the bag.

* The action of transferring your weight from one foot to another while throwing punches helps to build the core stability and boosts coordination and balancing.

* It is a great way to build on those muscles as throwing punches engages the muscles in the arms, shoulders, chest, back and waist.

* Training with a heavy bag also stimulates blood circulation and boosts oxygen supply to the lungs, keeping them strong and healthy.

* Boxing workouts also strengthen the bones and thus reduce the chances of bone disorders like osteoporosis. The ligaments also get stronger when one works against resistance.

