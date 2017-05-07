WATCH: Sushant Singh Rajput’s workout videos show how to burn fat and get fit

Much of Sushant Singh Rajput’s workout so far is geared around calisthenics. (Source: sam.fitt/Instagram) Much of Sushant Singh Rajput’s workout so far is geared around calisthenics. (Source: sam.fitt/Instagram)

Given his recent successes, we’re well aware that Sushant Singh Rajput leaves no stone unturned to make sure he gives his all to a particular role that he’s playing, and going by the recent string of workout videos shared by both the actor and his fitness coach, Rajput’s really bent of setting fitness standards in the film industry.

Samee Ahmed, who is the actor’s fitness coach, has been sharing short videos of the actor working out – giving a sneak peek at the kind of sweat and toil that goes into flaunting those six-pack abs that the Raabta star did at the Indian Premier League season 10 opening ceremony.

A quick look at Rajput’s pictures over the years and you’d easily be able to follow how the actor has substantially increased his fitness levels. Now, preparing for his project Chandamama Door Ke, in which he plays an astronaut, Rajput has been training hard with Ahmed. The celebrity fitness trainer shared some brief details of the actor’s workout plan for the next two months.

He started off with details for Week 1, which seems to be geared around calisthenics, which is known to build a lot of muscle and burn fat, and is preferred by many to lifting weights. Calisthenics also increases flexibility, while building endurance and stamina.

Here’s the first week plan, as shared by Ahmed on his Instagram account.

Week 1

3 days Hypertrophy-Specific Training (HST)

3 days Calisthenics Training for Muscular Endurance

All 6 days cardio

Diet

Week 1 we will keep the diet simple with carbs to protein ratio as 1:2

present stats

height -183 cms

weight – 194 pounds

body fat – 12%

Target

weight – 180 pounds

body fat – 8%

Watch the workout videos here.

Here he is doing calisthenics barbell push-ups.

Rajput’s warm-up routine includes mixed push-ups.

Doing the ab wheel workout on Day 1.

