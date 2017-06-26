WATCH: Sunny Leone’s latest yoga-exercise sequence video is an inspiration

Sunny Leone apparently does a 30-40 minute cardio routine daily to keep herself fit, and is a huge fan of hot yoga. (Source: @sunnyleone/ Instagram) Sunny Leone apparently does a 30-40 minute cardio routine daily to keep herself fit, and is a huge fan of hot yoga. (Source: @sunnyleone/ Instagram)

The past one week has seen every other celebrity post yoga videos all thanks to the International Day of Yoga that was celebrated with full fanfare around the world. Now, while there were many who posted videos and pictures just to join in on the trend, there were those like Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu and Malaika Arora who are known for their fitness. These celebrities keep inspiring us with their photos and videos all through the year.

In the same club is actress Sunny Leone as well, whose recent video performing a combination yoga asana has us sweating just at the thought of it.

In the video, Leone and hair stylist Rajni Rajpakshe attempt a complicated yoga sequence that’s good for toning up one’s thigh, core, stomach and arms. Under the guidance of leading fitness expert and life coach Jillian Michaels, the duo attempt a combination asana that would challenge even regular yoga practitioners.

They start off with a variation of a stand split, following it with a smooth motion bringing the left leg under the body and across to perform a hip twist push-up, and then ending the combination with a simple side-plank.

Watch the video here

According to reports, Leone does a 30-40 minute cardio routine daily to keep herself fit, and is supposedly a huge fan of hot yoga. The Laila O Laila star also keeps a check on her diet, and earlier this year released her workout DVD titled ‘Super Hot Sunny Mornings’. Well, whether you buy the DVD or not, you can always take inspiration from her yoga videos.

We know what we’ll be doing tomorrow morning. What about you?

