WATCH: Sunny Leone’s jump squat workout will motivate you to hit the gym

Sunny Leone adds to the jumping squat challenge with this. (Source: sunnyleone/ Instagram) Sunny Leone adds to the jumping squat challenge with this. (Source: sunnyleone/ Instagram)

A quick look through Sunny Leone’s Instagram account shows how she is an ardent fitness enthusiast, who undertakes a plethora of challenges in her workout regimes. From the strenuous bench press to weighted lunges, the actor hardly leaves any stone unturned to add to the challenge.

Recently, the Ragini MMS 2 star was seen doing jump squats in a video shared on her Instagram page, but with a twist. Training with Lian Wentzel, the 37-year-old incorporated a tyre in her jumping squat workout and gave her legs the extra strain of jumping with a resistance band.

Check out the video here.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone’s ‘Swan Dive’ workout: Learn how to nail it with tips from her trainer

While jumping squats are an effective way to lose weight and are sufficient in themselves, jumping on the unstable surface of the tyre increases mobility and balancing skills. If you’re wondering why you should include these in your workout regime, here are a few reasons you must know.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: This is how Alia Bhatt de-stresses at the gym after 10 hours of shooting

* Jump squats help in muscle building like calves, quadriceps and hamstring muscles. They also aid in improving muscle mass.

* Jump squats develop muscles and thus improve upper and lower body strength. They help in getting rid of fat muscles and toning the body.

* The intense movements of the jump squat help in removing body waste and also help in nutrition delivery to the tissues. They are also effective in regularising bowel movements.

* Very few exercises are effective in tightening and toning back, ab and leg muscles and jump squats provide optimum benefits and lower the chances of obesity and diabetes.

Motivated to hit the gym yet? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd