WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha doing a headstand is the most inspiring thing you will see today

Besides inspiring hundreds with her weight loss journey, dishing out fitness goals to enthusiasts also comes easy to Sonakshi Sinha. A quick look through her Instagram handle shows the Akira actor as a Pilates girl, who celebrates her moments of achieving fitness milestones. While last week, Sinha showed us how to do a killer leg stretch, this time she shared a video of herself engaged in a headstand.

Though quite challenging, a headstand can transform the workout regime with the benefits that it provides. From enriching your skin with nutrients to helping out with easing depression, a headstand can have many advantages. Now, if you need reasons to include this strenuous posture in your daily exercise routine, here’s why you might want to attempt to perfect a headstand.

* While performing a headstand, the inverted position of the body prompts the flushing of fresh nutrients and oxygen to the face, leading to a glowing skin.

* A headstand increases the blood flow to the scalp, which slows down the greying of hair.

* The adrenal glands are flushed and detoxified during a headstand and that commences positive thinking and might have easing effects on depression.

* Headstands increase body heat and lead to a cleansing of intestines by reversing the pull of gravity. Congested blood in the colon can also be released.

* A headstand engages and strengthens deep core muscles like obliques, rectus abdominus, transverse abdominus.

