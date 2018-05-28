WATCH: Celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit has a Pilates formula for strong back and toned hips

Namrata Purohit shows how to do a swan dive and grasshopper on a reformer. (Source: namratapurohit/ Instagram) Namrata Purohit shows how to do a swan dive and grasshopper on a reformer. (Source: namratapurohit/ Instagram)

If you have noticed Kareena Kapoor Khan’s toned abs that the actor has been flaunting these days, then her fitness trainer Namrata Purohit surely deserves a round of applause.

From training Bollywood beauties like Sonakshi Sinha and Malaika Arora, among others, Purohit has many A-lister clients to her name. The trainer is also a regular in keeping her one and a half lakh (approximately) followers updated with her challenging Pilates moves.

Recently, the Pilates expert posted a video on Instagram on how to do a clean swan dive and grasshopper workups on a reformer. While Pilates can be done on a mat as well, enthusiasts at advanced levels prefer to use a reformer. If you’re thinking of trying your hand at this beautiful Pilates move, here are some benefits that you are likely to reap.

* Swan dive is a full-body workout as it strengthens the back of the body and stretches out the front.

* It is a versatile move and can be done by anyone at any level.

* An ‘extension’ workout focuses on the spinal extensiors that run vertically up and down the back.

* It also works on scapular stabilisers or shoulder blades.

* If done on a reformer, Swan dive works the back, hips and knee extensors.

Watch the video here.

Purohit also showed how to do a grasshopper move on the reformer. This Pilates exercise targets the glutes, hamstrings and lower back. Here are some benefits of this workout.

* It strengthens the glutes.

* It tones and sculpts the posterior chain muscles.

* It helps prevent lower back pain and injuries.

* It lengthens the hamstrings.

Excited to try out these moves? Let us know in the comments’ below.

