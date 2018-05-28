WATCH: Celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit has a Pilates formula for strong back and toned hips

Follow Us:
Monday, May 28, 2018
Namrata Purohit shared a video on Instagram recently, where the celebrity trainer was seen doing Pilates moves like Swan Dive and Grasshopper. From working on the glutes to hamstrings, find out how they can benefit you.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 28, 2018 4:05:28 pm
Namrata Purohit, Namrata Purohit pilates, Namrata Purohit swan dive, Namrata Purohit grasshopper, Namrata Purohit pilates reformer, celebrity fitness trainer, Namrata Purohit videos, indian express, indian express news Namrata Purohit shows how to do a swan dive and grasshopper on a reformer. (Source: namratapurohit/ Instagram)
If you have noticed Kareena Kapoor Khan’s toned abs that the actor has been flaunting these days, then her fitness trainer Namrata Purohit surely deserves a round of applause.

From training Bollywood beauties like Sonakshi Sinha and Malaika Arora, among others, Purohit has many A-lister clients to her name. The trainer is also a regular in keeping her one and a half lakh (approximately) followers updated with her challenging Pilates moves.

Recently, the Pilates expert posted a video on Instagram on how to do a clean swan dive and grasshopper workups on a reformer. While Pilates can be done on a mat as well, enthusiasts at advanced levels prefer to use a reformer. If you’re thinking of trying your hand at this beautiful Pilates move, here are some benefits that you are likely to reap.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Yasmin Karachiwala’s tips for a slim waist and strong shoulders with Corkscrew Pilates

* Swan dive is a full-body workout as it strengthens the back of the body and stretches out the front.

* It is a versatile move and can be done by anyone at any level.

* An ‘extension’ workout focuses on the spinal extensiors that run vertically up and down the back.

* It also works on scapular stabilisers or shoulder blades.

* If done on a reformer, Swan dive works the back, hips and knee extensors.

Watch the video here.

ALSO READ | Need a challenging Pilates workout? Try the Jack-Knife; Yasmin Karachiwala shows how

Purohit also showed how to do a grasshopper move on the reformer. This Pilates exercise targets the glutes, hamstrings and lower back. Here are some benefits of this workout.

* It strengthens the glutes.

* It tones and sculpts the posterior chain muscles.

* It helps prevent lower back pain and injuries.

* It lengthens the hamstrings.

Excited to try out these moves? Let us know in the comments’ below.

