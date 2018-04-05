WATCH: Namrata Purohit working out will give you more reasons to take up Pilates

Namrata Purohit does Pilates on a reformer. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Namrata Purohit does Pilates on a reformer. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

So how does a woman who trains Bollywood A-listers keep herself fit? Namrata Purohit trains celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez, which why she has an even more extensive workout regime for herself. However, it’s not necessarily all work and no play!

Purohit is a big fan of jazz and while we see her regularly updating her Instagram account with her Pilates positions, her dance moves are lessons in fitness themselves. Recently, the fitness trainer shared a video of herself doing Pilates on a reformer. Working on body control, coordination and full-body integration, the Pilates method is seemingly quite effective.

Though Pilates can easily be done on a mat, the pros and those taking up the advanced levels prefer to use the reformer, which is an equipment known to improve overall strength, flexibility, coordination and balance.

Here are some other benefits of including a reformer in your workout regime.

* Working out on a reformer helps to improve posture, control movements and is known to give relief from back pain as well.

* It engages the core muscles, known as the powerhouse muscles, that helps in strength building.

* Body toning is one of the most popular benefits and perhaps that’s why we see a lot of celebrities working out on the reformer. Some areas that are largely focused on are abs, back, buttocks and thighs.

* A reformer has sufficient surface area that it can accommodate a wide range of motion and that is why it is a great option for increasing flexibility.

* Since a reformer has a rolling carriage, the instability of it challenges one’s stability movements, which help to build core strength and better balance.

