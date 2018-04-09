WATCH: Malaika Arora’s hanging knee-raise for killer abs will inspire you to hit the gym right now

Malaika Arora raises the fitness bar higher with her hanging abs workout. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Malaika Arora raises the fitness bar higher with her hanging abs workout. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

One only needs to look at Malaika Arora’s workout regime to feel pumped up with energy. Not only does she make it look effortless with her controlled movements and clean cuts but, the versatility of the 44-year-old’s workouts is inspirational across ages.

The Chhaiya Chhaiya girl, who is known for her killer Pilates moves, recently shared a video doing the ‘hanging abs workout’ on her Instagram account. Though there are various exercises that fall into this challenging category, Arora is seen doing the Hanging Knee Raise, in which she is hanging from a pair of rings and performing knee lifts. This is a comparatively easier workout that helps tone lower abs.

This exercise targets the front abs, obliques, grip muscles – such as forearms and hip flexors – and creates stability and muscular tension in abdominals. The beauty of this workout is that it can serve as a basic bodyweight exercise to develop the abdominals and also incorporates movements needed for advanced bodyweight and gymnastic motions.

Check out the video of Arora giving us some exercise motivation.

It’s not just Arora, who likes to raise the bar but Indian skipper and cricket team captain Virat Kohli too seems to love a good challenge. A while ago, Kohli shared a video of himself at the gym doing a variation of what seems to be a tornado pull-up, which is great for the abdomen, shoulders and arms. In the video, Kohli hangs from the bar, his hands besides his head, and pulls his legs up together with a slight rotation at the trunk, which is what makes this pull-up different from others and not only more difficult but effective as well. This is said to hugely improve athletic performance.

Inspired to hit the gym yet? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

