WATCH: Malaika Arora takes plank challenge on a stability ball; can you beat her?

Malaika Arora takes the plank workout one notch higher. Are you up for the challenge? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Malaika Arora takes the plank workout one notch higher. Are you up for the challenge? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

When it comes to fitness, most people revel in the challenge that a plank position offers. However, the immense power needed for the strenuous workout can push the boundaries of endurance and condition its core strength. For those, who don’t know what it is, the plank (also known as front hold or abdominal bridge) involves maintaining a position similar to a push-up for the maximum possible time.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Yasmin Karachiwala shows how to make the most out of a plank workout

Malaika Arora, who is known for her arduous fitness regime, seems to have recently added power to the plank challenge in a unique way. In a recent video that she shared on her Instagram account, the 44-year-old was seen balancing her forearms and toes on stability balls.

Watch the video here.

While the plank itself has many benefits — especially if you covet those “six-pack abs” — doing it on a stability ball combines the advantages of the two and helps you make the most of your exercise routine. Here are some of the benefits might convince you to incorporate this into your fitness regime:

* Stability Ball Forearm Plank helps to pull the abdominals in and tighten the glutes.

* The stability ball aids to strengthen and stabilise the core muscles. By working on the ball, one is forced to work on an unstable surface that works on balance.

* Planks strengthen the core that helps reduce back pain and build up the back muscles.

* To try to maintain a stable posture on the ball, greater muscle activation is required and this helps train the balance and overall stability.

* The small muscles throughout the body, called stabiliser muscles are relatively less engaged in the standard Plank. However, working on a stability ball has no such restrictions.

Motivated to take up the plank challenge? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd