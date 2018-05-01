VIDEO: Katrina Kaif and Yasmin Karachiwala give summer fitness goals with this tyre exercise

Katrina Kaif and Yasmin Karachiwala are seen doing the tyre exercise, which is considered as one of the high-intensity workouts. (Source: Instagram; designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Katrina Kaif and Yasmin Karachiwala are seen doing the tyre exercise, which is considered as one of the high-intensity workouts. (Source: Instagram; designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

With summers here, most fitness enthusiasts prefer to workout indoors or at the gym. But this latest video of Katrina Kaif and Yasmin Karachiwala shows why it may not be a bad idea to exercise outdoors despite the scorching heat. The duo can be seen in a strenuous fitness session wherein they roll over a large tyre.

Considered as one of the high-intensity exercises, tyre-based workouts add strength and agility to your entire body. Flipping the tyre is a great form of aerobic exercise. It works the core along with the posterior chain of the body including glute, hamstring and back muscles. It also provides strength to the shoulders, arms and legs. To flip a tyre, firstly squat down, seize hold of the bottom of the tyre, lift it up and roll it over. Repeat this for a number of times daily.

Watch Karachiwala’s video here:

A few days earlier, we spotted Kaif and Karachiwala working out with resistance bands. Unlike the tyre exercise, which is done outdoors, resistance bands are easily accessible at home and one of the most effective and convenient forms of workout. Kaif’s workout included three exercises, namely, squat and overhead press, squat and lateral flye, and squat and star.

Resistance bands are usually used with strength training exercises. If one stands on one end of the cord and curls the arm up while holding the other end, a modification of a dumbbell bicep curl can be performed. If you are doing the overhead press, then it works on your shoulder muscles like anterior, medial and posterior deltoids, biceps and triceps brachii.

Would you like to try out the “flip the tyre” exercise? Doesn’t it give you fitness motivation for the hot season? Let us know in the comments below.

