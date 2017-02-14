WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan divulges secrets on how to shed post-pregnancy weight

Balancing calcium levels is high priority for new mom Kareena Kapoor Khan’s diet regime. (Source: Varinder Chawla; Facebook) Balancing calcium levels is high priority for new mom Kareena Kapoor Khan’s diet regime. (Source: Varinder Chawla; Facebook)

New mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan has been setting maternity style goals all through her pregnancy. And now, after looking resplendent as the showstopper for renowned designer Anita Dongre at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week, the proud mother of Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is on a mission to lose all that weight, but without compromising on health.

ALSO SEE | Kareena Kapoor dazzles in gold and white as showstopper for Anita Dongre at LFW S/R 2017 grand finale

In a casual Facebook Live chat with her dietition and nutritionist Rujuta Dewakar, Kareena talked about not only about what she did while she was pregnant, but also spoke at length about how she intends to shed the weight, which Dewakar says should take around seven months. “I put on 18kg, but I flaunted it till I walked into the hopsital… but it’s coming off with lots of love. I enjoyed by pregnancy. I ate well. I ate a lot of ghee, all the parathas, all the pizzas… I’ve eaten it all. Rujuta told me not to compromise. Eat light, every 2-3 hours, which was happening quite naturally. But, of course, things have changed now,” says a glowing Kareena, with a smile.

Dewakar started off talking about the importance of restoring calcium balance in the body, because apparently you lose about five years of calcium during pregnancy. So along with the yoga, Kareena was advised to have a glass of milk at night if she’s hungry.

Watch the full video here:



© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd