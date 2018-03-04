VIDEO: Yasmin Karachiwala shows how to get a trim waistline, reduce back pain with this workout

Yasmin Karachiwala shows the right way to do the roll-over workout. (Source: yasminkarachiwala/ Instagram) Yasmin Karachiwala shows the right way to do the roll-over workout. (Source: yasminkarachiwala/ Instagram)

If you’re looking for a workout that gives your spine a nice stretch, builds core strength and challenges your balance, trying the roll-over will be quite effective. The roll-over is all about exercising control and helps one to articulate the spine and stabilise the shoulders. It is a part of Pilates and helps tone the abdominal area as well. Yasmin Karachiwala, who is the one responsible for the fitness of Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, shows how to keep the correct posture while doing a roll-over.

Karachiwala also shared some tips on her Instagram account that will help you do an effective and injury-free roll over.

* Lie down on the floor and press into your triceps to help you to articulate your spine.

* You can bend your elbows to press your triceps into the ground.

* Try to keep your legs as straight as possible throughout the exercise.

Watch the video here.

Pilates not only benefits the doer physically, but also boosts mental health by increasing concentration and reducing stress. If you’re thinking of including the roll-over in your exercise regime, here are a few reasons why you should start immediately.

* It improves posture, which can reduce back pain.

* The workout involves creating a stronger centre and increases flexibility.

* It increases body awareness and teaches you to be in control of your body.

* It also boosts joint mobility, which can help reduce chances of injury.

* It pushes the deeper muscles to work and, thus, increase their strength and tone them.

* It also helps burn abdominal fat and is good for a trim waistline.

* The movements are propelled by breath and, thus, this work-up improves the breathing capacity of the lungs.

Motivated to try out the roll-over yet? Let us know in the comments below.

