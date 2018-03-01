VIDEO: Yasmin Karachiwala shows the correct way to build shoulder strength

Yasmin Karachiwala shows us the right way to build shoulder strength and alleviate pain. (Source: yasminkarachiwala/ Instagram) Yasmin Karachiwala shows us the right way to build shoulder strength and alleviate pain. (Source: yasminkarachiwala/ Instagram)

Sitting on a chair and hunching at the keyboard has become a part of everyday life. With the growing sedentary lifestyle, incorrect posture, shoulder pain and stiffness has become commonplace. To correct all these signs and improve posture, scapular mobility is a beneficial workout. The scapulae or the shoulder blades are incredibly mobile bones and help regulate tilting, rotating and other movements of the shoulder joint.

Strengthening the bones around the scapulae (rhomboids, serratus anterior, trapezius and pectoralis minor) do not only support scapular mobility, but also helps with right movement and support of neck, shoulder and arms.

Yasmin Karachiwala, who is the fitness trainer of Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, shows us the right way to perform the exercise.

Here are a few tips from the fitness trainer on how to do it:

* Orient your body against a wall so that the heels of the palms are touching the wall.

* Press into the wall slightly to stabilise your shoulders before you get started.

* Make sure your neck is supported during the movement. For this, lengthen the neck towards the roof as you do sternum drops.

* Then, squeeze the muscles between the shoulder blades. Make sure to push into the palms to open up the blades.

* Now slowly retract your shoulders.

* Remember that the movement is going from the outside to the inside, so don’t shrug the shoulders up and create tension around the neck muscles.

