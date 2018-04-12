VIDEO: Yasmin Karachiwala shows how to make the most out of a Plank workout

Yasmin Karachiwala shows the correct way of doing a Plank. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Yasmin Karachiwala shows the correct way of doing a Plank. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

A perfect Plank can be very challenging to pull off as it involves not only the abs but also the lower back, glutes, hamstrings, shoulders, chest and upper back. For one to execute an effective Plank, all these muscles need to work in harmony.

While one may be regularly working out, it is imperative to have a correct posture and position to reap optimum results. Yasmin Karachiwala, who is a celebrity fitness trainer and works with Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, showed us how to do the Plank in a correct way in a video that she shared on her Instagram page.

Watch the video here.

The fitness trainer also shared some tips regarding the same.

* While doing a Plank position, don’t let the hips sag. This position forces your arms and toes to support the weight until they give out and keeps the abs out of the equation.

* Don’t let the posterior lift in the air and avoid putting strain on the knees.

* Do not allow the shoulders to hunch or let the head hang as it puts strain on the shoulder girdle and neck. It can also pull the spine out of alignment and overstretch the muscles in the back of neck and shoulders.

* Press through the forearms and spread the shoulder blades apart.

* Focus on the breathing as well as it will help to oxygenate the muscles.

If you’re just starting out with the Plank, Karachiwala recommends beginning with 20 seconds of Plank, followed by 20 seconds of rest. As one progresses, one can move from 45 seconds to two minutes eventually.

Prior to this, Karachiwala had shared a video on how to work the glute muscles with the glute stretch.

Excited to try out the Plank? Let us know in the comments below.

