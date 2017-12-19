VIDEO: Want a toned body like Malaika Arora’s? Try Pilates!

Malaika Arora performs Pilates on a Reformer. (Source: malaikaarorakhanofficial/ Instagram) Malaika Arora performs Pilates on a Reformer. (Source: malaikaarorakhanofficial/ Instagram)

If you’ve ever envied Malaika Arora her fit body, then let us tell you the secret of her fabulous form. It’s Pilates! Arora brings the discipline and grace of her dance moves to her workout regime as well and the 44-year-old performing Pilates is a motivating sight.

Though Arora works out on a Reformer with fitness buddy Namrata Purohit, it can be very strenuous for newbies. Pilates is great for improving flexibility and strength, without adding bulk to your frame and is an ideal exercise regime if you’re looking to tone those muscles. It is often confused with cardio but actually, it is a resistance exercise routine, just like weightlifting.

Pilates can be an intimidating workout for a beginner, especially with tools like bands, rings, chairs and Pilate machines, which professionals are fond of using. But if you’re just starting out in your work up with Pilates, then Pilate mats are your safest bet. Check out the video of Arora doing Pilates.

One can perform all kinds of Pilate motions on this mat as most of the exercises are done in a supine position, that is, while lying on your back. Here are a few that you can try out.

Leg circles

They are pretty easy to perform. One has to lie flat on the back and raise one leg towards the ceiling and rotate the ankle five times clockwise and then anti-clockwise.

The Bridge

It involves lying on your back and raising it to make a bridge between your head and feet, while keeping them in line. The palms should be stretched out front and be flat on the mat.



Knee raises

One needs to only stand at their spot and do this exercise. It involves hugging oneself tightly and then raising the right knee toward the right elbow and then the left knee to the left elbow. Repeat it 10 times. Check out video.



Using the wall as a chair

Stand against the wall and sit against it as you would on a chair. Hold the position for 30 seconds with your arms stretched out. Take a 10-second break and repeat.

