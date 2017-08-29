Watch: Virat Kohli’s WORKOUT VIDEO will give you the FITNESS dose you need

Virat Kohli’s workout session will give you absolute #fitnessgoals! (Source: Virat Kohli/Instagram) Virat Kohli’s workout session will give you absolute #fitnessgoals! (Source: Virat Kohli/Instagram)

Indian skipper and cricket team captain Virat Kohli seems to be in top form. Fit and fabulous, the 28-year-old has often confessed that his consistency on the field is a fruit of the dedication and determination with respect to his fitness regime. Shedding light on his love for his workout sessions, he takes time to share tid-bits on his Instagram handle, and has become an inspiration for a lot of fitness buffs.

Kohli recently shared a video of himself at the gym doing a variation of what seems to be a tornado pull-up, which is great for the abdomen, shoulders and arms. In the video, Kohli hangs from the bar, his hands besides his head, and pulls his legs up together with a slight rotation at the trunk, which is what makes this pull-up different from others and not only more difficult but effective as well. This is said to hugely improve athletic performance.

With his vigorous workout session, he added a strong and inspiring message that read: “Never stop working hard. Make everyday count!”

Watch the video here.

Never stop working hard. 💪Make everyday count! 💯✌pic.twitter.com/EVYp2mx6L2 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 28, 2017

The 24-second clip already had more than 21,000 likes at the time of writing, and has garnered quite a lot of reactions on social media. “You the inspiration of billions!! Keep inspiring us & be bold!! We love you damn much infinity champ!!” one user wrote, while another said, “Have a learn a lot from you.. mind-blowing..thanks for sharing.”

Here are some of his previous posts on Instagram:

Further inspired? Here’s a video that gives you some great high-intensity ab workouts. But don’t try these without proper guidance!



Beginning his career as a rather chubby cricketer from Delhi, Kohli soon realised the importance of being in good shape, and changed his course to become a robust athlete. Not long ago, bcci.tv gave a sneak peak into what actually goes behind making the “captain’s well sculpt body”. India’s strength and fitness coach, Shankar Basu, revealed Kohli’s day routine — right from his diet to intense cardio session and lifting weights. The eye-opening video helped set high standards for the youth by showing how anything is possible if you have the right amount of passion and perseverance.

Fitness buffs, all set to follow in his footsteps, are you?

