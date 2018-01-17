VIDEO: This is how Alia Bhatt de-stresses at the gym after 10 hours of shooting

No matter how tired she is, Alia Bhatt doesn’t miss out on her Pilates classes! (Source: yasminkarachiwala/ Instagram) No matter how tired she is, Alia Bhatt doesn’t miss out on her Pilates classes! (Source: yasminkarachiwala/ Instagram)

When it comes to her fitness regime, Alia Bhatt makes no compromises – her enviably toned body is proof. Even after 10 hours of shooting, the actor actively sweats it out in the gym doing pilates, according to the Instagram post of her trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala.

Bhatt, who is often seen working out at the gym with Katrina Kaif, leaves no stone unturned to keep herself fit – be it racing up four flights of stairs or building up core body strength. If you need to see it firsthand, check out the video of her workout here.

You too can practice Pilates as the exercise has many amazing benefits:

* Pilates strengthens your core and it has been observed that one can build up the six-pack muscles and get rid of love handles.

* Pilates provides relief from chronic back pain as they stabilise the lower back region and reduce stress.

* Pilates does not put too much pressure on your joints. If you’re working on a reformer, it’s much better as it is much thicker than a yoga mat.

* It boosts your concentration and co-ordination as it focuses on breathing, body movement and how they move together.

* While most people shudder at the thought of practising Pilates as they think they’re not flexible enough, their fears are for nothing. It improves flexibility and loosens the muscles.

