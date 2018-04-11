VIDEO: Sushmita Sen adds to the Push-Up challenge with gymnastic rings

Sushmita Sen raises the bar high with the Gymnastic Ring Push-Ups. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Sushmita Sen raises the bar high with the Gymnastic Ring Push-Ups. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Fitness enthusiasts are constantly on the lookout to make their workouts more challenging. Be it incorporating advanced fitness equipment in their regime or sweating out long hours in the gym, the bar is just never high enough. It seems Sushmita Sen is one such enthusiast and after undertaking the strenuous knuckle push-up only last week, the actor decided to take it a notch higher by using the gymnastic rings this time.

Sharing a video of herself on her Instagram page, Sen captioned it as, ”My first attempt at #gymnasticrings #pushup these pushups made me realise #knucklepushups are really a piece of cake in comparison.”

Undoubtedly, it is a challenging workout as the instability of the rings requires one to use more strength to stabilise them, which is not the case when one simply performs a push-up on the floor.

Watch the video of the actor here.

Earlier, we saw the actor doing the knuckle push-ups, which is a strenuous exercise that involves doing push-ups with all the pressure on the knuckles instead of the palms.

Besides improving muscular stability in the arms, shoulders and core, it also boosts overall upper body strength as well as the strength of smaller stabilizing muscles. This gives one an increased strength in the knuckles and wrists and the constant contact of the knuckles with the ground during push-ups strengthen the bones of the knuckles.

Excited to try out this workout? Let us know in the comments below.

