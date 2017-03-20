Video: Shilpa Shetty’s beginner’s exercise routine is a must watch for all those who want to stay fit

The seven-step exercise regime is a must for those who have been delaying their new year’s resolution to remain fit for a long time. The seven-step exercise regime is a must for those who have been delaying their new year’s resolution to remain fit for a long time.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has always been an inspiration when it comes to attain fitness and remain in shape. Be it her fitness regime that inspired hundreds of new moms how to lose weight post pregnancy, or how to maintain shape with age, she is definitely the one to look up to. And now with the launch of her own fitness YouTube channel, her fitness secrets are openly available to fans who look up to the diva for fitness inspiration.

The yoga expert often shares videos of basic exercises and guides one towards a healthy living. Recently the 41-year-old actor shared a beginner’s routine, for those of us who are either too lazy to hit the gym or doesn’t get the time from the busy schedule.

The Life in a Metro actor shared a full fitness regime that will help you not just to attain strength but also prepare you further for the high-intensity workout. “These are the basic-level exercises that will prepare you to do other routines with full intensity without any muscle wear and tear.”

This beginners guide by Kundra demonstrates basic exercises like that from ‘Squat to Chair’ to ‘Hip Raise’, that can be performed anywhere without any equipment. The seven-step exercise regime is a must for those who have been delaying their new year’s resolution to remain fit for a long time.

So, get going and work out with the Bollywood’s fitness queen herself!

