Video of Janhvi Kapoor abs workout is funny and #fitnessgoals at the same time

While Janhvi Kapoor is in splits throughout the video, she attempts to demonstrate basic exercises that could help you get six-pack abs.

Janhvi Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of her debut film Dhadak, also happens to be a fitness buff. Joining the likes of Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, whose videos of sweating it out at the gym is fitness goals fodder for their fans, Kapoor too, has caught the Internet’s attention with a clip of her working out doing the rounds. While she seems in splits throughout the video, Kapoor is seen addressing the camera while demonstrating how to get six-pack abs – just like her trainer.

While she and her personal trainer are cracking up in a post-workout session, Kapoor shows us the basic exercises for toned abs — planks, followed by teaser, hanging crunches and cycle crunches. It might look like she is probably having a good time – and she definitely is – but those who hit the gym regularly to shed some extra kilos and inches would know just how difficult it is to keep going with these core-strengthening exercises.

While the benefits of planks include strengthening the abs, improving balance and posture among others, doing teasers primarily help in strengthening the lower abdomen and toning the hips. Hanging crunches as well as cycle-crunches help in toning and strengthening the core and abs. And in case, you are finding it difficult to believe that the exercises Kapoor does in the video are not farce because she is laughing, then guess what, laughing in itself does miracles to your health!

