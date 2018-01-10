VIDEO: Malaika Arora sets the fitness bar high with this strenuous workout session

Malaika Arora just made workout more challenging than ever. (Source: malikaaroraofficial/Instagram) Malaika Arora just made workout more challenging than ever. (Source: malikaaroraofficial/Instagram)

Many people are obsessed about fitness, and love to get inspired by celebrity workout sessions. Well, if you’re looking for some motivation today, here’s a gutsy gym session by Malaika Arora! Want a toned body like her? Here are some tips! The 44-year-old, who is known for performing pilates and squats like a pro, took it one notch higher when she decided to incorporate two of the toughest workout moves in her strenuous fitness regime.

From performing a head-stand to working up her core muscles, Arora set the bar quite high this time around. Recently, she posted two of her workout videos on Instagram. In the first one, she not only masters a head-stand but also works up her legs while at it. Although head-stands can be dangerous to perform on your own, they strengthen the upper body muscles and the core muscles. Check out the video here.

In another video, Arora was spotted doing a challenging workout on gymnastic rings. The instability of the rings makes for a good exercise session, which helps with coordination and body control.

Arora mastered the grueling workout regime with grace and panache. Would you attempt these workout styles? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

