VIDEO: Malaika Arora doing weighted squats is all the fitness inspiration you need

When it comes to health and maintaining a perfect physique, actor Malaika Arora has always managed to inspire us. Proving that age is just a number, the diva is often seen trying out gravity-defying moves in the gym. She gives us enough reasons to drool over her sartorial choices, but from time to time, she gives also gives us reasons to root for her, thanks to her fitness routine.

Recently, the 44-year-old posted a video of doing weighted squats, which isn’t an easy exercise to do. However, the ease with which the actor is seen lifting the weight is astonishing. It is inspiring to see how hard celebrities work to make sure that they stay fit and healthy. This video of Arora has given us some serious fitness goals.

Watch the video here:

Feeling motivated to pick-up some weights now?

