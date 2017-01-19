VIDEO: Alia Bhatt’s Pilates workout session will make you want to hit the gym

Alia Bhatt with Yasmin Karachiwala. (Source: Instagram/Alia Bhatt) Alia Bhatt with Yasmin Karachiwala. (Source: Instagram/Alia Bhatt)

Alia Bhatt is known to be quite the fitness freak. The actress, who trains with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, has really stepped up her fitness game ever since her Student of the Year days – her transformation from a plump girl to a more toned version is proof enough.

To keep herself motivated, the actress keeps posting fitness videos of herself exercising, on her Instagram account. Recently, Dear Zindagi girl shared one with her fans, where she is seen jumping on a board along with her trainer.

A couple of week’s ago she posted about her enthusiasm to stay fit in 2017 with the caption, “Back in the bay with my bae! Here’s to a super super super fit 2017 !”

We wish her a fitter 2017 but what about you? Wouldn’t you want to finally work out on your fitness resolutions that you make every single year but fail miserably. If you are already slacking then let us remind you of how a few jumping exercises can help you build a stronger lower body – and always remember a fitter lower body is your key to staying fit in old age.

Here are the top benefits:

* It’s a fact that jumping tones your legs, strengthens your glutes, calves and overall legs. It’s also a great way to make your bones stronger.

* Jumping helps you shed fat and burn mad calories. Ten mins of jumping a rope can help you burn almost 100 calories!

* Jumping gets your heart pumping and in the process challenges the cardiovascular system. It’s a great way to get the blood flowing.

