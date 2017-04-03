Thousands run to mark launch of fitness centre in Bengaluru

Over 1,000 fitness enthusiasts took part at the 5km run organised to mark the relaunch of the Tribe fitness centre in Bengaluru. (Source: IANS) Over 1,000 fitness enthusiasts took part at the 5km run organised to mark the relaunch of the Tribe fitness centre in Bengaluru. (Source: IANS)

Over a thousand fitness enthusiasts took to the streets to mark the relaunch of the Cult Tribe fitness centre in Bengaluru over the weekend.

CureFit, a healthcare and fitness start-up co-founded by former Flipkart executives Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, recently acquired majority stake in the Tribe.

The fitness “party” organised to mark the integration of the Tribe with Cult, kick-started with a 5km run followed by Zumba dance sessions coordinated by celebrity trainer Shwetambari Shetty on the streets of Bangalore.

ALSO READ | Get a body like Hrithik Roshan; actor unveils workout regime for everyone in Bengaluru

“On this occasion, we thought the best way to celebrate is to organise the two activities that the city loves completely — Zumba and run,” Bansal said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Decoding the mind-body connection: Physical fitness can lead to emotional happiness

“With Shwetambari now being a part of CureFit team, we would continue to organise different formats of Zumba sessions for Bangaloreans. It was amazing to see the enthusiasm of participants. With Tribe now, we have a total of 10 fitness centers,” Bansal added.

ALSO READ | Kunal Kapoor’s amazing body transformation is making everyone compare him to Khal Drogo from GOT

Cult is a chain of fitness centers, focused on training fitness enthusiasts without using traditional gymnasium equipment. The Tribe is also modelled on similar lines.

Cult centers, which now includes Cult Tribe, recently introduced HRX Workout – a special workout influenced by the fitness regime of Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now