This photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan doing Pilates will give you perfect #bodygoals

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s intense Pilates session will motivate you to hit the gym. (Souce: Instagram; designed by Nidhi Mishra) Kareena Kapoor Khan’s intense Pilates session will motivate you to hit the gym. (Souce: Instagram; designed by Nidhi Mishra)

In the last couple of years, Pilates has undoubtedly emerged as one of the favourite workout regimes among Bollywood celebs. From Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez to Katrina Kaif, these beauties have made it a daily practice. It is challenging but is definitely worth the pain if you want an envy-inspiring toned body along with many health benefits.

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who is on a roll with her March Matness series, has been sharing videos of herself doing various Pilates postures and guiding us on how to workout effectively. Joining her is Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is undergoing an intense Pilates training session. The Ki and Ka actor’s fitness instructor Namrata Purohit posted a photo on Instagram, captioning it as, “The most effective way to do it, is to do it- Amelia Earhart!”

Flaunting her toned abs, Khan was seen wearing a black sports bra and black tights while her hair was tied into a neat bun. Well, this is not the first time Khan has motivated us to hit the gym. Remember when she lost oodles of weight in just a year after giving birth to baby Taimur? With a combination of Yoga, Pilates, and extensive gymming sessions, she has lost post-term weight along with a strict nutritious diet. She has been seen performing Battle Rope Training, Weight Crunch, Swinging Kettlebell Squats, to name a few. Have a look at the videos here:

Already thinking of hitting the gym?

