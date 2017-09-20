Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s workout regime will inspire you to hit the gym

Yasmin Karachiwala has trained the likes of deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. (Source: File Photo) Yasmin Karachiwala has trained the likes of deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. (Source: File Photo)

So how does the woman who trains Bollywood stars keep herself fit? Yasmin Karachiwala, who has A-list celebs like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif working out under her expert guidance has an extensive fitness regime for herself. In one of her fitness videos, she swears by how doing the jack rabbit, pike and shoulder flexion on a reformer is how one of her favourite combinations. She explained it works every part of the body and requires one to be really focused.

Karachiwala recently took to Instagram and posted her workout video, which invited many reactions from her fans, most of them requesting the Mumbai-based trainer to come to Delhi as well. With the caption “#WeekendMotivation: Shoulder Flexion, Jack Rabbit and Pike on the #Reformer works on shoulder strength, core strength and Full Body Integration. One of my favourite combinations which basically works every part of my body,” the video has the trainer sweating it out using different combinations.

Karachiwala is seen doing a shoulder flexion, jack rabbit and pike on a reformer. This exercise regime is widely believed to be good to increase the strength of the shoulders and the core and full body integration.

Workout techniques like pike-ups are very challenging and engage a lot of muscles, so much that you cannot begin to imagine how strenuous they are. However, the good thing is that one does not need a gym trainer to practice this out as it depends on each person’s body weight.

The jack rabbit workout is not for one with a weak stomach. It is known as one of the world’s hardest core exercises to build up overall body strength and coordination. But Karachiwala enjoys doing it.

Shoulder flexion is an exercise that involves moving your arms out front and then lifting them up. There are many ways of doing a shoulder flexion and the exercise strengthens the muscles by mobilising the shoulder muscles and engaging many of them. It takes about 10-15 minutes everyday and can easily be included in your own exercise regime.

