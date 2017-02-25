Tanmay Bhatt’s weight loss secrets: Keto diet to heavy lifting, here’s all you need to know

Tanmay Bhatt: Before and After! (Source: Tanmay Bhatt/Facebook) Tanmay Bhatt: Before and After! (Source: Tanmay Bhatt/Facebook)

Who doesn’t know Tanmay Bhatt? With his serial roasts and fiery potshots, the All India Bakchod comedian is as popular among the youth as one can get. Not only cracking jokes, the 29-year-old is extremely sporting when it comes to taking jokes on himself too. Even when he was 110 kg heavier, he was as confident and sprightly as he is today — with all the criticism and body shaming.

After looking at his dramatic weight loss, several people were amazed and took inspiration from him to go for a diet plan and work out session. But, if you’re still struggling to follow his footsteps, here’s the secret behind Bhatt’s sensational transformation. Not only do you need to hit the treadmill, but adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Bhatt’s weight loss journey was not just the fruit of his labour, but also the out-turn of the able guidance of a fitness YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. Spilling the secrets from his weight loss diary, Allahbadia wrote in a post on Instagram: “My brother @tanmaybhat lost 110+ kilos by following FITNESS SCIENCE.” Also known as BeerBiceps on the photo sharing networking site, he added, “I’ve witnessed this beast transform from a walking heart attack to the chicken breast fuelled strong mofo that he is today.”

He captioned the picture: “Everyone knows what he’s accomplished. What people don’t know is the science that’s gone into his weight loss journey.”

Here are the pointers from Allahbadia’s post:

Gradual caloric deficit

Cut calories very gradually — about 200/day every week. You should NEVER crash diet unless you want to lose muscle.

For example:

Week 1 – 3000/day

Week 2 – 2800/day

Week 3 – 2600/day

High protein diet

Backed by heavy amounts of hydration, a high protein diet is a must. “He’s 6’3 and was consuming between 180-220 grams of protein every day,” Allahbadia wrote. Overweight people can build muscle even in a caloric deficit, if they eat a lot of protein. Burn fat and build muscle together.

Heavy lifting

Deadlifts, squats, bench presses, overhead presses — it’s amazing what heavy lifting can do for a human being’s body. Unfortunately, India still believes that weight training is unhealthy. This man is a living, breathing example of the power of weights.

Keto boost

Allahbadia revealed that Bhatt took up Keto in bursts. It gave him the occasional weight loss boost.

“There is no secret to burning fat,” he also wrote, adding, “Tanmay is not satisfied with where he’s at yet. Knowing how driven he is, I am sure he will achieve his end goal. I helped him with a part of his journey and now he’s hustling by himself.”

He also went on to say that he doesn’t train any more as he wishes to spend more time to his YouTube channel as fitness guidance and education should be free for all. Bhatt’s diet plan can also be found by searching “BBSummer” on YouTube.

Read his original post here:

Here are some throwback tweets that Bhatt posted:

Reached my lowest weight in over half a decade. 3 more months 3 more months 3 more months — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) December 18, 2016

