Deepika Padukone’s ‘Swan Dive’ workout: Learn how to nail it with tips from her trainer

Yasmin Karachiwala shows the right way to do a ‘Swan Dive’. (Source: yasminkarachiwala/Instagram) Yasmin Karachiwala shows the right way to do a ‘Swan Dive’. (Source: yasminkarachiwala/Instagram)

Wondering how your favourite celebrities flaunt perfectly toned bodies? While it might seem like an unattainable goal, if you sneak into their fitness regime just to see how hard the real grind is, you’ll be inspired. Yasmin Karachiwala, who trains some of the fittest actors in Bollywood — right from Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif — doled out a lesson on ‘Swan Dive’ from her fitness sessions.

Karachiwala posted a video on her Instagram account to show how to get the pilates exercise right. A while back, we saw Deepika Padukone doing the same workout with Karachiwala in a clip. However, this time the trainer showed how the rookies can get started on the pilates mat instead of the reformers.

‘Swan Dive’ is all about full body integration. It stretches the front of your body while strengthening the back. If you’re just starting out, Karachiwala advises beginning with the ‘Baby Swan’ before moving on to the ‘Swan Dive’.

* Position your arms in a W shape such that your shoulder blades are not retracted.

* Press into the ground as you lengthen and lift up and away from your body. Make sure to keep your pelvis stable and move the abdominal muscles towards the spine.

* As you move into the swan dive, follow a similar procedure but stretch your arms fully. Keep in mind that your neck does not have hypertension.

* Lift your chest and lengthen your abdominal muscles. Rock back and forth across the pelvis, without changing the position of your body.

* People with back problems should not undertake the exercise without supervision.

The trainer has been posting various other workouts that you can try out. ‘Saw’ helps in spinal flexion and extension along with spinal rotation.

‘Corkscrew’ works on pelvic stability, shoulder stabilty, oblique muscles and hip mobility.

