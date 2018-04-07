After inspiring all with knuckle push-up, Sushmita Sen spreads body positivity

Get inspired with Sushmita Sen’s perfectly toned body. (Source: Sushmita Sen/Instagram) Get inspired with Sushmita Sen’s perfectly toned body. (Source: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)

Actor Sushmita Sen can be called a crusader of positive body image. In fact, she makes it a point to talk about a healthy lifestyle through her social media posts. She regularly posts snippets of her workouts and fitness regime on Instagram and recently the gorgeous mommy shared a picture of herself flaunting her astonishing body. But what really caught our attention was her message on body positivity. “Body shy? #NAH #bodyproud tracking #workinprogress Looking good is one thing…Feeling good is EVERYTHING!!! #feelgood & yes take a #selfie when you do!! I love you guys!”, she captioned the picture.

This is not the first time Sen has talked about her fitness regime. Recently, the mother of two shared a video on her Instagram account of herself doing Knuckle Push-Ups which motivated her fans to take up regular exercise. Today as the world observes World Health Day, check out some of her workout clips and get inspired to shed the extra weight and stay healthy.

The actor made it quite clear that even woman in their 40s can work hard to maintain their body and achieve the highest level of fitness. All you need to do is to get out of your comfort zone and show dedictaion just like this sassy mom does. Not just fitness, she also knows how to win hearts for her fashion choices. Recently, the gorgeous diva wore a beautiful draped black velvet gown that had a thigh-high slit. The gold belt cinched at her waist added a great contrast to the plain black outfit. Have a look.

