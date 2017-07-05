Sunny Leone’s workout, exercise, training and diet schedule: Here’s all you need to know

Sunny Leone is big on fitness and also follows a strict diet. Sunny Leone is big on fitness and also follows a strict diet.

Despite the appeal of big names like Narendra Modi and Salman Khan, Sunny Leone has the ability to trump both of them as the most searched celeb on the Internet. Till 2016 she continued to rule and it was her fifth consecutive year in India, as revealed by Yahoo! India. Her Instagram page has amassed around 9.8 million followers and her Facebook page has a fan following of over 22.6 million. It’s interesting to see how the list is growing every day but the credit goes completely to Leone as she knows how to keep her audience involved.

Her posts are a good mix of her travel adventures with her husband Daniel Weber, glimpses of the sets of MTV Splitsvilla where she is a co-host with Rannvijay Singh, her style diary but most importantly, her rigorous workout routines. The Mastizaade actress strongly believes in being fit and follows it to a T. She visits the gym at least twice or thrice a week and on days when she is travelling for work, she practices pilates and yoga. This beauty is also particular about her diet. Today, let’s take a look at what her fitness routine and diet include.

Workout routine

In her warm-up routine, she starts with neck stretch and then gradually proceeds to upward and downward head bend. It also includes arm stretch, semi-side lunge, quadricep stretch, shoulder rotation, upper body twisting, hip rotation, side-to-side bending, and others. For upper body conditioning, she likes to perform arm rotation, shoulder rotations, push ups, roundhouse punches, triceps arm push up with chair dips.

For lower body conditioning, she practices squats, front kicks, side kicks, lunges, high knees, squat punches. Core training is about standard abs crunch, abs-leg raises, abs cycle, abs superman, abs flutter kicks, abs jackknife, plank, bridge ups and bridge ups with leg raise. Her cooling down routine with ample neck stretch, shoulder stretch, and arm stretch is helpful too. Leone also does a lot of cardio when she is not doing free-hand exercises. Take a look at these videos.

What’s in her diet?

She usually drinks a glass of coconut water first thing in the morning after she wakes up or a glass full of water with a whole lemon in it. For the actress, it’s really difficult to maintain her shape. She says, “Since I am a Punjabi I have to work really, really hard.” She can’t eat anything and get away with it. She also consumes a lot of juice and raw vegetables in her diet.

